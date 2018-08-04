Complaint against illegal mining ignored

K Madhu Sudhkar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: It was on Friday morning that the locals of Hattibelagal village took up the issue of illegal blastings in the quarry where a high-intensity explosion claimed the lives of at least eight workers. Blame it on the laxity of the officials who failed to act on the complaint of the villagers.

Though the locals have been complaining about the ‘illegal’ operations for some days, on Friday, they even boycotted the Grama Darshini programme of the State government and confronted the officials.

The villagers have boycotted the Grama Darshini and submitted a written representation to the team of officials including the local revenue, police and other government department officials about the blasts that are taking place in the quarry which are causing fear among the locals.

However, there was no action against the alleged illegal activity.Had the team of police or revenue went there, the incident might have been averted.