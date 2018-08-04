Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic circulation likely to trigger heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra

Mercury across coastal areas dipped significantly and Krishna, Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district received showers between one-five cm.

Dark clouds hover over Vijayawada before a brief spell of rain on Friday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger moderate to heavy rains in the next 48 hours in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.With this development, heavy downpour is expected in Sikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

As on Friday, mercury across coastal areas dipped significantly and Krishna, Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district received showers between one-five cm. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Based on images from the satellite INSAT 3D and DWR observations, the predictions have been made. Light to moderate rains is expected at Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa.However, monsoon winds over coastal regions are just about normal and dull and inactive in Rayalaseema. Stating that strong surface winds from westerly direction with its speed reaching 45-50 kmph are likely for the next few days, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System issued has issued high wind alert.

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, weather forecasting officer at IMD, said: “There are more chances of low pressure forming over the north Bay of Bengal in the next 1-2 days, due to which moderate to heavy rains ranging around 5 cm is likely in north coastal region. Once monsoon becomes active, heavy rains will take place.”

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as its state will be rough. Further, there will be strong surface winds from westerly direction.In the last 24 hours, Sompeta and Tekkali of Srikakulam received maximum rainfall. While Sompeta receive 5cm rainfall, Tekkali experienced 4 cm rainfall; Tadepalligudem received 3 cm of rainfall.

Wind alert issued
Strong surface winds from westerly direction, with its speed reaching 45-50 kmph, are likely for the next few days. Heavy downpour is expected in Sikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts

