Fifteen bookies, agents held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 15 cricket bookies, sub-bookies and agents have been arrested in Guntur and the police have seized Rs 2.56 lakh in cash, a communicator box, 10 mobile phones, laptops and car from them. Addressing a press conference in Guntur city on Friday, Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said the men were caught red-handed, in Narasaraopet, while accepting bets online for a tournament in Tamil Nadu.