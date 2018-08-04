Last man in Rajahamahendravaram love triangle commits suicide

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a tragic turn of events, a love triangle has led to the deaths of three persons in a month. Murali from Lakkavaram in Jangareddigudem mandal ended his life on Friday following his paramour Chekka Bindu’s suicide last month just a week after her husband Sai killed himself.

According to police, Bindu who worked as a beautician at Diwan Cheruvu in Rajahamahendravaram became friends with Murali on social media. As her maternal grandmother’s house was in Jangareddigudem, she would meet Murali whenever she visited the town and they eventually fell in love. A few months back, Murali rang up Sai and asked him to leave Bindu so that he could marry her.

Shocked and depressed after learning of the affair, Sai ended his life last month. A week later, Bindu accused Murali of her husband’s death when the two met at Kovvuru road-cum-rail bridge. She then jumped into the water and drowned, following which a case was registered against the youngster and he was remanded in judicial custody. He hanged himself after being released on bail.