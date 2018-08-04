Miraculous escape for Minister Kalava Srinivasulu

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Minister for I&PR Kalava Srinivasulu and ZP Chairman P Nagaraju had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were travelling was hit by another car at Kaluvapalli thanda in Beluguppa mandal on Friday.

Police said the rear tyre of the car, which was coming in the opposite direction, got burst resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and hit the minister’s car.The minister and ZP chairman escaped unhurt in the accident. The driver of the car, which hit the minister’s car, also escaped unhurt. The Minister proceeded to Kalyanadurgam after the accident.