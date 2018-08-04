Nara Lokesh lashes out at Jaganmohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan for tirade against CM

By Express News Service

ELURU: Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh lambasted the BJP government at the Centre for betraying Andhra Pradesh on the issue of Special Category Status and implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Participating in the Grama Darshini progrramme at Velivennu village in Undrajavaram mandal of West Godavari district on Friday, he said the BJP-led NDA regime was not able to digest the economic development achieved by AP under the able leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu despite its non-cooperation.

He said YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who are criticising the Chief Minister for each and everything, are not uttering a single word against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi though gross injustice has been done to AP with regard to implementation of bifurcation promises. “The Opposition Leader should change his name as Jagan Modi Reddy,” Lokesh said.

The BJP and Pawan Kalyan are trying to create a divide among people in the name of Rayalaseema Declaration and non-development of North Andhra, whipping up regional passions, he said.

The Panchayat Raj Minister called upon people to reject the opportunistic BJP, YSRC and Jana Sena in the next elections by giving their massive mandate to the TDP for its progressive policies and commitment to development of the State. “If the TDP wins all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State, TDP chief Naidu will be in a position to dictate terms at the Centre and can play a key role in formation of the new government. Then AP will be able to get its due share from the Centre to achieve rapid economic growth,” he said.

Highlighting the growth achieved by the State in the last four years, he said the Chief Minister Yuva Nestham will be a boon to the unemployed youth. Every village in the State will have a dump yard by 2019 for scientific disposal of garbage, which helps promote hygiene in rural areas in a big way. Information Technology firms will be set up in East and West Godavari districts to generate large scale employment for local youth, said Lokesh who also holds IT portfolio.

Excise Minister KS Jawahar, Zilla Parishad Chairman M Bapiraju, Nidadavole MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao, Tanuku MLA Arimilli Radha Krishna and others participated in the programme.