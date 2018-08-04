Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rowdy-sheeter murdered

The 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter, a resident of Salipeta area of One Town, was involved in 12 cases, which included murders.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Gang rivalries have come to the fore again in the city as a couple of unidentified miscreants, believed to be members of a rival gang, brutally murdered rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Khasim near LIC building on Thursday night. The 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter, a resident of Salipeta area of One Town, was involved in 12 cases, which included murders (Including murder of rowdy-sheeter Narasimha Murthy alias Natchu) and extortions in the city.

According to sources, Khasim was returning home from Dwarakanagar on his bike on Thursday around 10 pm, when four persons in auto-rickshaw and on a bike followed him. When he came near LIC building, they attacked Khasim with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him to death. After he lay in a pool of blood, they left the scene. Sources said that Khasim ran a small finance firm in Salipeta area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Khasim LIC building Dwarakanagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta