Rowdy-sheeter murdered

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Gang rivalries have come to the fore again in the city as a couple of unidentified miscreants, believed to be members of a rival gang, brutally murdered rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Khasim near LIC building on Thursday night. The 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter, a resident of Salipeta area of One Town, was involved in 12 cases, which included murders (Including murder of rowdy-sheeter Narasimha Murthy alias Natchu) and extortions in the city.

According to sources, Khasim was returning home from Dwarakanagar on his bike on Thursday around 10 pm, when four persons in auto-rickshaw and on a bike followed him. When he came near LIC building, they attacked Khasim with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him to death. After he lay in a pool of blood, they left the scene. Sources said that Khasim ran a small finance firm in Salipeta area.