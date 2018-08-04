Sri Lanka to support India’s United Nations Security Council  membership bid

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sri Lanka will support India’s United Nations Security Council membership bid, clarified Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Friday.

In a brief interaction with the media, he sought the help of Indian Government and Tamil Nadu State government to sort out issues pertaining to fishermen.

“I contacted Stalin and enquired about the health condition of Karunanidhi. We prayed to the Lord for his speedy recovery,” he said. Ranil Wickremesinghe accompanied by his wife Maithree Wickremesinghe offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday. After darshan of the Lord, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju presented teerthaprasadams to the dignitaries.

