By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A final year engineering student of KL University of Vaddeswaram was caught by the Tadepalli police with 4 kg of ganja in a car on Friday.

The accused, K Dharma Teja, reportedly went to Araku with his friends for a trip and bought the ganja from there before returning. He confessed to the police that he had bought it for himself as he had liked it after tasting it. Tadepalli SI Ch Pratap is conducting inquiry into the issue.