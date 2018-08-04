We will get all the dues to AP from centre at any cost: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Alleging that the Centre betrayed the State without implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government will fight against the Centre until achieving the rights of the State.

Participating in Grama Darshini in Krishna district on Friday, he found fault with opposition parties for targeting the TDP government instead of the NDA regime at the Centre for the gross injustice done to AP.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in the Grama Darshini - Grama Vikasam programme at Tatakuntla village in Vissannapet mandal, Naidu accused the Centre of conspiring to obstruct the development of the State with collusion politics. Even as the Centre was stalling the funds, AP ought to get genuinely, the YSRC and Jana Sena parties were cooperating with the Centre doing injustice to the State, he said.

“Both YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are confined to blame the State government instead of the Centre. While the YSRC is mortgaging the interests of the State to get rid of the cases against Jagan, Pawan Kalyan, who used speak well earlier, now, has changed his voice and direction,’’ he said.

Stating that all the welfare and development schemes will go uninterrupted in the State, he asserted that his government will collect all the dues from the Centre along with interest by continuing the fight. Apart from extending unemployment dole to youth, the government has also decided to issue notification for filling up 10,000 posts in the State, he said.

During a teleconference with TDP MPs, the Chief Minister said that the State is in crucial stage and the responsibility of developing it lies on all. Stating that people were satisfied with the MPs’ fight against the Centre both in and outside Parliament, he wanted them to act in more dignified manner while raising issues in the House and confronting the BJP government. “We will have to consider all options like moving Privilege Motions against the Union Ministers in case of misleading the House, filing of affidavits in Supreme Court and going ahead using all the options to achieve the rights of the State,” he said.

Alleging that the YSRC chief was acting in an irresponsible manner by making personal remarks against Pawan Kalyan and changing his stand on issues like Kapu reservation time-to-time, he observed that the Opposition party is in distress with intolerance, immature and inefficient leadership. Despite appointing a consultant (Prashant Kishor) after paying hundreds of crores, the YSRC is still lacking efficient leadership as the party chief Jaganmohan Reddy is acting in an irresponsible manner on several key issues, he said.

It is evident that Jagan is in a state of frustration going by his statements on Kapu reservation issue. “His father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy failed to come forward to spend `10 lakh on Dalwai Subramanyam Committee for surveying the living conditions of Kapus. Who will believe the YSRC chief’s promise of spending `10,000 crore on welfare of Kapus every year,’’ the Chief Minister questioned.

Naidu to visit Karunanidhi today

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Chennai on Saturday to console the ailing former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi. According to official sources, Naidu, scheduled to participate in several programmes in Tirupati, will first visit Chennai. After visiting DMK president Karunanidhi in Kauvery Hospital and enquiring about his health condition with family members, he will go to Tirupati.