‘80 kg gelatine sticks exploded at quarry site’

KURNOOL: The day after the devastating blast in the quarry at Hatti Belagal in the district, which claimed the lives of 11 workers hailing from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the scenes at Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) were heart-wrenching with the survivors and their relatives trying it hard to find about the fate of their dear ones. As the language was a major barrier for them to communicate with officials and doctors at the hospital, they feel helpless and lonely.

According to sources, 19 workers, mostly from Odisha, were engaged in the quarry as daily-wage workers. In the Friday’s blast, 11 lost their lives while five were battling for life with severe burns at the hospital. Three workers had a lucky escape from the explosion. On Saturday, post-mortem was conducted on 10 bodies at the Adoni Area Hospital. The body of another worker is yet to be found. According to KGGH doctors, the condition of the five injured was very critical. Hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekar said particularly the condition of two of the injured, Rajendar (35) and Pandav (40) was critical. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Nimmakayala China Rajappa and KE Krishna Murthy, Mining Minister Sujaya Ranga Rao, DGP Thakur and several MLAs visited the injured at the hospital.

Later addressing the media, China Rajappa said that the government would take steps to have a non bailable warrant issued against quarry owner Srinivas Chowdary. He said that about eight boxes of gelatin sticks, each containing 10 kg explosives, were stored at the quarry site at the time of the blast. Explaining the reasons for the massive loss of human lives, Rajappa said that 80 kg gelatine sticks exploded. “A thorough enquiry will be conducted into the incident by District Collector S Satyanarayana and an ex gratia of `5 lakh will be paid to the next kin of the victims,” the minister said.

Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram alleged that the permission for quarrying was given by officials without following a due process. Villagers on several occasion opposed the quarry at Hatti Belagal. Even hours before the blast shook the area on Friday, some villagers brought to the notice of revenue officials about the ever-present danger posed by the quarry and urged them to take appropriate action. The village sarpach said that revenue officials in collusion with police silenced the voice of the villagers.