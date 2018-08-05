Counting of votes for Bar Council elections end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counting of votes for the recently held election to the Bar Council of Telangana state has come to an end on Saturday. The Bar council authorities are yet to declare officially the names of the 25 candidates who got elected as members. These 25 members will elect one of them as chairman. Election to the chairman post will take place within one month from the date of issuance of notification by the Bar Council of India.

Akula Ananthasen Reddy, Gandra Mohan Rao, A Narasimha Reddy, M Rajender, Zakir Hussain Javed, Kolli Satyanarayana, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, C Pratap Reddy, K Lakshman Kumar, N Harinath, S Sanjeeva Rao, B Konda Reddy, K Sunil Goud, Kiran Palakurthy, D Madhusudhan Rao, B Jayakar, B Shanker, MK Mukeed, are among the 25 members elected.