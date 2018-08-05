Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hari Babu promises to take up builders’ problems with government

He was the chief guest at the second day of the Builders Association of India National General Council meeting and the Expo-2018 held here on Saturday and inaugurated the sessions.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP K Hari Babu addressing a press meet in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | G SATYANARAYANA

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:    “I have understood the key facts and real problems of the construction contractors across the nation through the BAI meet and I will definitely represent these issues in Parliament for solution from the Union government as well as to solve the problems of the builders at the earliest,” said K Hari Babu, Visakhapatnam MP. He was the chief guest at the second day of the Builders Association of India National General Council meeting and the Expo-2018 held here on Saturday and inaugurated the sessions.

On the occasion, Hari Babu said that the Centre was working to develop every section of society. On the ‘Swarna Chaturbhuji’ and the Pradhana Matri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Gruha Nirmana Yojana, Hari Babu said the government had put special focus on the construction sector and it has a clear vision on the infrastructure developmental activities. He assured his support to the construction contractors. 

A Puhazhendi, the national BAI president, spoke on how the cement, steel and GST had affected the construction industry. Earlier,  demonetisation had slowed down the real estateHe appealed to the government to impose a uniform and reasonable GST on the construction industry. He narrated other problem like provision of the PF and ESI facilities to construction workers. He appealed to the government to come to the rescue of the construction industry in the troublous times. 

Ch Rama Kotaiah, the national BAI vice-president, appealed to the government to help the industry. Dr Vijay Kumar, the chairman of BAI EXPO, B Seenaiah, former BAI chairman and construction contractors were present. Stalls of various organisations in the Expo attracted the participants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Builders Problem Expo-2018 Pradhana Matri Grameen Sadak Yojana Gruha Nirmana Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta