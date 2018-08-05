Hari Babu promises to take up builders’ problems with government

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “I have understood the key facts and real problems of the construction contractors across the nation through the BAI meet and I will definitely represent these issues in Parliament for solution from the Union government as well as to solve the problems of the builders at the earliest,” said K Hari Babu, Visakhapatnam MP. He was the chief guest at the second day of the Builders Association of India National General Council meeting and the Expo-2018 held here on Saturday and inaugurated the sessions.

On the occasion, Hari Babu said that the Centre was working to develop every section of society. On the ‘Swarna Chaturbhuji’ and the Pradhana Matri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Gruha Nirmana Yojana, Hari Babu said the government had put special focus on the construction sector and it has a clear vision on the infrastructure developmental activities. He assured his support to the construction contractors.

A Puhazhendi, the national BAI president, spoke on how the cement, steel and GST had affected the construction industry. Earlier, demonetisation had slowed down the real estateHe appealed to the government to impose a uniform and reasonable GST on the construction industry. He narrated other problem like provision of the PF and ESI facilities to construction workers. He appealed to the government to come to the rescue of the construction industry in the troublous times.

Ch Rama Kotaiah, the national BAI vice-president, appealed to the government to help the industry. Dr Vijay Kumar, the chairman of BAI EXPO, B Seenaiah, former BAI chairman and construction contractors were present. Stalls of various organisations in the Expo attracted the participants.