PIL filed for appointment  of advocate general for TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Telangana government to expedite the process of appointment of state advocate general, a constitutional post, which fell vacant since March 26 this year.

Petitioner M Satish Kumar, an advocate of the city, submitted that an advocate general was not only the head of the legal setup in the State, but was ex-officio member in many bodies and also leader of legal fraternity in the state. Further, his services were invaluable and his assistance or guidance was required in many situations, be it critical, complex, ticklish or otherwise, not only in the Court but even to the executive and the legislature.