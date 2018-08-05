Home States Andhra Pradesh

Population stagnation a bane to AP: Naidu

Says there should be an increase in population as the imbalance is creating several societal issues

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Population growth rate of Andhra Pradesh has remained stagnant for the past few years and now it is in an alarming issue, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said and wanted that there should be an increase in population as the imbalance is creating several societal issues.Speaking at the Jnanabheri programme at Sri Venkateswara University stadium in the temple town on Saturday,  Naidu said, “I was the first person, two decades ago, who took the initiative and implemented some Central Government schemes actively to reduce population. Later, I realised that at certain time there will be no younger generation due to population control. Take the instance of Japan and China, though robots are there, robots cannot be an alternative to humans.”  

As part of the programme organised by the Chittoor district administration, the Chief Minister interacted with students. Though it is a personal issue, I appeal to every youngster to get married and lead a family life for the growth of society, he said.India is the only country where young population share is more. Every fourth techie is an Indian and every fourth techie is from Andhra Pradesh and the future of the world is based on technology and every one should be aware of it, the Chief Minister said. Naidu went on to add that Hyderabad, Cyberabad and united AP achieved rapid economic development because of his hard work. But now, we stand at crossroads with `17,000 crore deficit in the annual budget. 

“I am committed to putting AP on top. Though we are not getting Central government cooperation, with people’s support, I will make Amaravati a dream capital,” Naidu said.On development projects, the Chief Minister said the government would bring water to Chittoor district through Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi within a month. Water would be brought to Balaji reservoir and Mallemadugu very soon through Somasila-Swarnamukhi. In Ease of Doing Business, AP stood first in the country. Efforts should be made to maintain Number One in the come years, he said.Andhra Pradesh will be the first in knowledge economy and for that the State government is coming up with several plans. ‘Jnanabheri’ programme will be taken up in all the districts in the State to enlighten youth, he said.

