Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh  a frontrunner in Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index

BEE and NITI Aayog make a special mention of energy efficiency initiatives of AP

Published: 06th August 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner at the national level for its energy efficiency initiatives as per the State Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power and NITI Aayog.

The index which identified the best performing States AP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan in the country, has made a special mention about Andhra Pradesh for doing well in adopting energy efficiency (EE) measures, particularly in municipalities, agriculture and other sectors.

In a teleconference held on Sunday, the Energy Department officials informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the BEE and NITI Aayog released the index for the first time last week. They explained to the Chief Minister that the BEE and NITI Aayog evaluated 63 indicators, including State regulations, adoption of energy efficiency initiatives, energy savings and other key parameters. “Andhra Pradesh, as a frontrunner, has several programmes in place for promoting energy efficiency in municipalities, DISCOMs, industries and buildings  through Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme. However,  the State could improve programmes for energy efficiency in the transport sector,” the index said.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain informed the Chief Minister that the report also observed that while most States limited themselves to one or more programmes driven by BEE, AP and other frontrunner States have been implementing their own initiatives too.    

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu emphasised the need to focus on maintaining the sustainability of energy efficiency measures. “We have to research, examine and adopt the advanced technologies coming up worldwide on the energy efficiency front. The new technologies in advanced countries like Japan have to be taken into consideration for adopting them in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector, which helps in employment generation and economic development,” he suggested.

Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao told the Chief Minister that the department has won 84 international and national awards so far for its energy efficiency measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta