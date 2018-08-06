AV Subba Reddy, Vedavyas get nominated posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government filled nominated posts and appointed chairmen to various corporations on Sunday.

AV Subba Reddy who was assured of a post by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu when he contemplated joining the YSR Congress over strained relations with Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, was appointed Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation.

Similarly, Buragadda Vedavyas from Krishna district, who quit the YSR Congress and joined the Telugu Desam last year, was appointed Chairman of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority.

The government appointed Boddu Venugopal from Krishna district as Chairman of AP Backward Classes Cooperative Finance Corporation, while Dommeti Sudhakar from West Godavari would head AP Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Henceforth, Andhra Pradesh Most Backward Classes Welfare and Development Corporation will function under the chairmanship of Kaki Govinda Reddy from Visakhapatnam.

AP Noorbasha/Doodekula Muslims Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd will be headed by P Baban from Kurnool.