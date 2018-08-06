Hathi Belagal quarry blast: Bodies of workers identified

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Finally, the police have identified bodies of workers who died in Hathi Belagal quarry blast. According to officials, the Friday’s explosion claimed 11 lives.

The officials said that four workers belonged to Odisha and six hailed from Jharkhand. The identity of another person is yet to be known. Autopsy was conducted at Adoni area hospital on Saturday.

The district administration, including police and revenue officials, interrogated several labour contractors belonging to Odisha, Jharkhand and Chattishgarh. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Paswan (26) and Bhurak Paswan (20) of Garva district in Jharkhand, Rajesh Karakatta (20) and Anjith Karakatta (20) of Singeda district in Jharkhand, Heeran Barla (21) and Gebit Kandunla (22) of West Singbam district in Jharkhand, and Bheemawona Nehak (32), Manomujan Nehak (26), Maran Nehak (23) and Duryodhana Nehak (25) of Ganjam district in Odisha. On Sunday night, the district administration arranged 10 ambulances to shift the bodies to their native places for performing last rites.