Leopard strays into SV varsity, kills two calves

TIRUPATI: Sending panic among the students and teaching fraternity at the Sri Venkateswara University here, a leopard strayed into the university campus and killed two calves in the early hours of Sunday.

Morning walkers, who included some students, saw the carcasses of the calves lying in a pool of blood and informed the security and university officials. Police and forest department officials who were called to ascertain the reasons for the death of the calves, confirmed on the basis of pug marks found on the road that a leopard strayed into the campus.

The attack on the calves took place on the road behind Srinivasa Auditorium. The administrative building is nearby the spot and the road also leads to SV Vedic University and Sri Padmavathi Medical College.

Nearby the auditorium, the old unused Botanical Garden is located and forest officials suspected that the big cat might had taken shelter in the garden before attacking the calves that came there in search of grass.

SVU Vice-Chancellor A Damodaram felt the need for taking steps to prevent wild animals from straying into the campus and said they will look into the possibility of erecting a fence around the campus.

Meanwhile, forest officials said the wild cat dragged its prey for some distance before it left them on the road and disappeared on hearing the movement of people.