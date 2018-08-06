Minorities Commission to address issues of Jains

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After meeting representatives from the Jain community in Guntur on Sunday, the chairman of the AP State Minorities Commission, SM Jiauddin, said the government is working to resolve issues faced by the community.

In this regard, the representatives have submitted a proposal to the chairman stating the problems they faced as a minority community.

Meanwhile, Jiauddin assured the representatives that a state-level meet with the members of the community will be soon organised. He said the commission will keep working to ensure that rights of every citizen is protected. The commission will try to resolve the problems of the community, he said.