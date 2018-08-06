Plan to digitise six museums in Andhra Pradesh

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the twin objective of leveraging technology for taking the heritage of AP closer to people and for effective management of the museums, the Department of Archaeology and Museums is in the process of creating a digital repository of museums in the State.

In the first phase, all the collections, including artefacts, antiques and manuscripts, at six museums in Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram will be digitised in three dimensional format and made available online.

The department has already prepared the detailed project reports for the same and over 10,000 objects are expected to be digitised. “Digital preservation of our museums will not only help bring people closer to the cultural heritage, but also help the department secure the rich collections, which are sometimes prone to theft. Once, we have the details on a portal, it will be easy for us to monitor. We have sent the DPRs to the Ministry of Culture a couple of days ago, and the project will start as soon as the ministry releases the funds,” Assistant Director of Museums M Swamy Naik told TNIE.

The funds for the project will be released under the Scheme for Financial Assistance for Digitisation of Museum Collections initiated by the Ministry of Culture. For the first phase of the project, the department will spend about `2 crore.

According to the officials, only 10 museums across the country have been digitised so far. It maybe noted that the collections of two museums in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh -- Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad and Nagarjunakonda Archaeological Museum in Guntur -- have already been digitally preserved.

Swamy Naik explained that a special software developed by the C-DAC would be used to create a portal for public access. “We are acquiring the software, called Jatan, which will create a Digital Accession Register of all the collections. Once the portal is ready, it will help engage the public, researchers and history buffs as three dimensional information of the antique collections will be just a click away,” he said.