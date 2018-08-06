Road connectivity to all villages in Seetampeta ITDA limits on anvil

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM: Sirivara, a tribal village in Saluru mandal, came into limelight after villagers carried a woman in a dolee over a stretch of 12 km from the hilly area to reach the nearby road after she suffered miscarriage at her home on July 29, due to lack of road connectivity. Many such examples are being reported very frequently, particularly from the tribal areas in Parvathipuram ITDA limits of Viziangaram.

ITDA officials had conducted a survey and identified that about 450 villages have no road connectivity. Considering their plight and incidents that were reported earlier, the authorities have started laying roads with an estimated budget of `219 crore. Out of the total 450 villages, officials have completed laying roads in 169 villages in the limits of ITDA while the rest are in various stages of progress, said Parvathipuram ITDA PO Lakshmisha.

Pudilanka is another village situated near sea in Vajrapukotturu mandal that turns into an island during monsoon season every year. People, with no alternatives, have to commute on the boats. When floods occur they remain confined to the village for days due to floods in the stream that surrounds the villages.

The situation in the Agency area within the limits of Seetampeta ITDA in Srikakulam is almost similar to that of Parvathipuram ITDA in Vizianagaram district.

Seetampeta ITDA officials have started laying roads in 212 villages to ensure road connectivity to all villages. Seetampeta ITDA PO L Shiva Sankar told Express that they are planning to complete laying of roads by the end of September and they wanted to declare it as the first ITDA in the State that has road connectivity to all villages in its limits. He also said that the roads are being laid at an estimated cost of `76 crore.