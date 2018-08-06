Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed as battery car rams rod atop Kailasagiri

Two persons, including the driver and a tourist from Bengaluru, died when a battery-operated car rammed into an iron pole on the slope of Kailasagiri, a popular tourist destination in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:18 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons, including the driver and a tourist from Bengaluru, died when a battery-operated car rammed into an iron pole on the slope of Kailasagiri, a popular tourist destination in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened late last night and the tourist died instantly while the vehicle driver succumbed to injuries at hospital on Sunday.

While according to one account, the brake failure was suspected to be the reason for the mishap, sources attributed lack of speed breakers on the slopes of the tourist destination to the mishap.
Battery-operated cars ferry tourists from the entrance of Kailasagiri hill to VUDA Museum and back.
On Saturday night, the tourist, K Venkata Rajyalakshmi (37) along with five others, boarded the battery-operated car to return to the entrance of the hill when the vehicle brakes failed, police said.

The vehicle rammed into an iron pole near the bus stand and Rajyalakshmi and driver Harry suffered grievous head injuries. While Rajyalakshmi died on Saturday night, the driver Harry Abraham (47) succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning. Harry Abraham was a native of West Bengal.
Police said that the incident took place due to lack of speed breakers.

“Though there was no need to obtain permission of the police and transport department for operating battery cars, we requested RTA officials to find out the exact reasons for the mishap and suggest measures to prevent such incidents,” they said.

