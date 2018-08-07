Andhra Pradesh: Four killed, six injured in two road accidents

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four persons died and six others were injured in two separate road accidents on National Highway-16 in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.A couple died while their two-year-old son and their friend are severely injured when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into the stationary lorry near Nakkapalli area around 12.30 p.m.In another accident, two persons died on the spot and four others suffered injries when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding RTC bus on National Highway-16 near Kottotu Junction near Anakapalle on Monday morning.