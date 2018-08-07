Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops raid brothels in Jagtial, Dharmapuri of Andhra Pradesh; 7-yr-old rescued 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police on Monday conducted raids at brothels in Dharmapuri on the outskirts of Jagtial town. The police department’s actions come after revelations that the town had become a hub for prostitution. It is reported that two cases have been registered at Dharmapuri and Jagtial police stations under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. A minor girl, aged seven years, is also said to have been rescued during the raids.

It must be recalled that only a few days ago it was revealed that in Yadagirigutta, a few minor girls had been forced into flesh trade by traffickers. Seeing that law enforcement authorities were hot on their heels, brothel owners/pimps in Dharmapuri and Jagtial had planned to shift some of the sex workers to other locations. 

However, they were not able to move them all, eliciting criticism from some observers that the police might have lost valuable time by delaying their raids. They said that the police could have rescued many more victims had they acted immediately after the raids were conducted in Yadigirigutta.  It is reported that many of the pimps had an extensive networks which they maintained through Whatsapp groups, which they used to keep themselves informed about police movements. 

The police have arrested Shayamarao Anjaiah, Anjali and Ashwini, belonging to Dharmapuri, who are suspected to have forced women and girls into prostitution. They have been produced before a court of law.  Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, speaking to Express, said that they had found a few families to be involved in prostitution. 

He said that these families would be counselled and asked to shun it. He said that they were planning on installing CCTV cameras in the aforementioned areas, which would help the administration monitor the activities. Dutt added that the areas would be monitored regularly. 

Girls sent to an orphanage

On Monday, Jagtial police rescued a 7-year-old girl belonging to Medipalli. They said that the women who had brought the child to the brothel in Jagtial, escaped at the time of the raids. The girl has been sent to an orphanage.

Did cops snooze and lose precious time? 

It must be recalled that only a few days ago it was revealed that in Yadagirigutta, a few minor girls had been forced into flesh trade by traffickers. Seeing that law enforcement authorities were hot on their heels, brothel owners/pimps in Dharmapuri and Jagtial had shifted some of the sex workers to other locations.

