Mirchi yard sanctions Rs 20 crore for road works in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The NTR Mirchi Yard has sanctioned Rs 20.35 crore for laying of link roads in order to improve road connectivity for easy transportation of farming produce from villages to the yard. The above information was given by the chairman of the mirchi yard, M Subba Rao, who was inspecting Prathipadu and other nearby villages on Monday.

The market has already proposed to sanction Rs 20 crore in the second phase for construction of link roads, he added. For construction of new roads in Prathipadu Constituency, `12 crore has been sanctioned. Rao said the sanctioned amount was linked to funds from the NREGA scheme, which is for development works in villages. “The farmers will benefit from the new roads as transport charge will greatly reduce,” he said. Plans are afoot to lay new roads in villages to provide better connectivity to farmers for reaching the yard, he said. Yard committee directors M Venkateswarlu, G Sridevi and Suryanarayana also took part.