Property row: Visakhapatnam woman threatens to end life by jumping from cell tower

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed as a woman, demanding justice in a property issue, climbed a cell tower and threatened to jump from it near the collectorate on Monday. The incident took place when the Grievances Day was underway at the collectorate.U Lakshmi, a resident of Ambedkar Colony at Malkapuram, suddenly mounted the tower and shouted that she would commit suicide. The police officials, noticing her, climbed the tower and convinced her to come down.According to the victim, she has been living with her two daughters in the colony for the last 19 years. After her husband’s death, she received a double-portion house and a vacant land from her parents.

She alleged that a retired policeman named B Nagabhushanam, who was residing in the adjacent home, occupied their vacant land. She also said that she had even approached local heads requesting them to solve the issue but they supported the former cop. Lakshmi also alleged that though she had complained about it in Malkapuram police station, it wasn’t solved. She urged Collector Pravin Kumar and the RDO to solve the property issue. He responded positively and promised her help.