Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced to drug reaction victims in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though has she recovered from drug reaction at the RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam, S Tulasamma (55), a resident of Etturallapadu of Kotabommali mandal had to be referred to the KGH in Visakhapatnam since she is a kidney patient. However, her condition is said to be critical as she is on the ventilator at the KGH.

Similarly, 25-year-old N Madhavi was also referred to the KGH after she developed side-effects of haematuria (blood passing through urine). Rest of the drug reaction victims have been recovering well.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu announced a compensation of `5 lakh to each bereaved family of drug reaction. Visiting the victims at RIMS Hospital on Monday, he spoke to the medical officials about the health condition of the victims and directed them to refer the patients to the KGH for better treatment, if required. He also directed the District Collector to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, he said the State government would come to the aid of children of the victims. Basing on the inquiry report, action would be taken either against the drug manufacturing company or the staff who had administered the drug, he added.District Collector K Dhanunjaya Reddy, RIMS Director Dr Krishnaveni, Medical Superintendent Dr Suneeel Nayak, Deputy Superintendent M Prabhakar and RMO Dr Ch Appala Naidu were present.