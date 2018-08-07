Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 5 lakh ex gratia announced to drug reaction victims in Hyderabad

 Though has she recovered from drug reaction at the RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam, S  Tulasamma (55), a resident of Etturallapadu of Kotabommali mandal had to be referred to the KGH in

Published: 07th August 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though has she recovered from drug reaction at the RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam, S  Tulasamma (55), a resident of Etturallapadu of Kotabommali mandal had to be referred to the KGH in Visakhapatnam since she is a kidney patient. However, her condition is said to be critical as she is on the ventilator at the KGH.

Similarly, 25-year-old N Madhavi was also referred to the KGH after she developed side-effects of haematuria (blood passing through urine). Rest of the drug reaction victims have been recovering well. 
Meanwhile, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu announced a compensation of `5 lakh to each bereaved family of drug reaction. Visiting the victims at RIMS Hospital on Monday, he spoke to the medical officials about the health condition of the victims and directed them to refer the patients to the KGH for better treatment, if required. He also directed the District Collector to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, he said the State government would come to the aid of children of the victims. Basing on the inquiry report, action would be taken either against the drug manufacturing company or the staff who had administered the drug, he added.District Collector K Dhanunjaya Reddy, RIMS Director Dr Krishnaveni, Medical Superintendent Dr Suneeel Nayak, Deputy Superintendent M Prabhakar and RMO Dr Ch Appala Naidu were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield