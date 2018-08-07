Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Ideologue Prof K Jayashankar recalled on 84th birth anniversary

 Political leaders and officials of the State, on Monday, commemorated the 84th birth anniversary of Telangana Ideologue Prof K Jayashankar.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ HYDERABAD: Political leaders and officials of the State, on Monday, commemorated the 84th birth anniversary of Telangana Ideologue Prof K Jayashankar. Assembly speaker S Madhusudana Chary, deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari,  Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor N Narender and other prominent leaders of the city garlanded a statue of Jayashankar at Ekshila park.  

Several functions, celebrating Jayashankar’s contributions to the Telangana movement, were conducted throughout the State. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “In the history of Telangana, Jayashankar’s name will find a permanent place as a person who strove hard for spreading the spirit of Telangana movement.”  Rao said that development in the new state would serve as a rich tribute to the Telangana ideologue.

