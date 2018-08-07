Three kids die as father throws them into Neeva in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three children drowned when their father hurled them into the Neeva in an inebriated condition after a fight with his wife on the outskirts of Chittoor on Sunday night.The woman and her relatives rushed to the river after the accused, N Venkateswarlu, told her about what he had done over phone on Monday morning. The bodies of N Sanjay, 3, Puneeth, 1.5, and Rahul, 7 months, were later fished out with the help of the police.

Venkateswarlu, who works as a driver, married Amaravati five years ago and has had several fights with her since then because of his addiction to alcohol. Unable to bear the torture, Amaravati left for her parents’ house at Banaganapalle in GD Nellore mandal a week ago. On Sunday, he created a ruckus at his wife’s house and took all three of their children with him. At night a drunk Venkateswaralu took them to a bridge over the Neeva on the outskirts of Chittoor and threw them into the river one by one before fleeing the spot.

A large number of people rushed to the spot on hearing what had happened and watched shell-shocked as police pulled out the bodies from the river even as the inconsolable mother wailed. The bodies have been sent to Chittoor Government Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Police said the man had gone back to drinking after telling his wife about the murders.

