Two inter-district burglars held in Andhra Pradesh

Two burglars have been arrested in Guntur and the police have seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs seven lakh. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Two burglars have been arrested in Guntur and the police have seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs seven lakh. Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Monday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the arrested are brothers and were involved in numerous house breaking cases in Prakasam, Chittoor and Guntur districts. They were identified as Sydapet Rami Reddy and Sydapet Siva Reddy from Ongole in Prakasam district. The SP said the duo carried out recce of an area and purchased scrap items from households they targeted. The duo were involved in six similar cases in Guntur, two in Prakasam and one in Tirupati. 

