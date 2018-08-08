Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announces sops for handloom weavers

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced several sops for the weavers’ community at Vetapalem in Prakasam district on Tuesday on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu takes a look at the weaving of a saree during his visit to Pandillapalli village in Prakasam district on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced several sops for the weavers’ community at Vetapalem in Prakasam district on Tuesday on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Addressing the weavers at a public meeting in Tallareddypalem of Vetapalem mandal, he said he will take care of all the problems of weavers. “Despite Centre’s objection, my government has waived Rs 114 crore worth weavers’ loans. Now, I am thinking of waiving individual loans of weavers instead of the societies,” he said.

Promising to speed up the setting up of NIFT in the region, he said 20 acres of land will be allocated for a textile park in Amaravati.

He promised 100 units of free power to weavers for the work sheds and said it will put an additional burden of Rs 29 crore on the State exchequer.

When he agreed to provide Rs 8,000 as financial aid to the weavers’ families for two months during the lean period of rainy season, when the loom pits are flooded, the entire area echoed with huge applause from the weavers.  He also promised to enhance input subsidy and market rebate.  Naidu also agreed to clear Rs 49 crore dues to APCO from the State government at the earliest.

Serifed centre at Chirala, weavers park in 20 acres with 10 acres for residential localities and 10 acres for work sheds, G+3 housing for weavers, were other sops announced by him.  

Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IIIT at Dubagunta village of Pamur mandal. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government is determined to ensure development of the backward regions educationally. “My only aim is to see the State become number one in every aspect,” he averred.

