Andhra Pradesh: Handloom weavers no better than NREGS workers in terms of earnings

It is not just GST on yarn, but there are several other issues that need to be addressed, says T Srinivas Viswanath, general secretary of AP United Weavers Front.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though Tuesday was celebrated as National Handloom Day, weavers in the State by large are not happy as several of their demands regarding their occupation are being ignored by both the State and Central governments.

It is not just GST on yarn, but there are several other issues that need to be addressed, says T Srinivas Viswanath, general secretary of AP United Weavers Front. He points out that today, a weaver on an average is not able to earn more than Rs 120 to Rs 150 per day, whereas a job card holder under MGNREGA gets not less than Rs 207 per day. “Just this difference shows the pathetic situation of handloom weavers in the State. In the GST regime, handloom sector is facing a dire situation and the weavers are worried about even getting that meagre earnings,” he says.

It is not that there is no demand for handloom fabrics. In fact, there is much demand for handloom fabrics not only in the State but also in other parts of the country and abroad as well, which is evident from the rise in exports of handloom products.  

After the agriculture sector, handloom sector is the second largest provider of employment to the people in the State. There are not less than 10 lakh handloom worker families in the State, which are dependent on weaving for their livelihood.

“But, the economic situation of the handloom weavers is worst. A fisherman’s family gets some funding from the State government for a period of two months during the annual fishing ban. However, no such provision is there for the handloom weavers, who face lean period for nearly four months during the rainy season,” says an old weaver, not wishing to be named.

During the lean period to support their families, loans are taken to sustain and eventually weavers fall into a debt trap. In several cases, it is found to be the reason for suicide of weavers. There are around 540 handloom weavers cooperative societies in the State, but the help from the State government to these societies is not satisfactory.  

He says apart from the waiver of GST (in case it is not waived, the State should reimburse), handlooms should be separated from the textiles department and formed as a separate department or ministry.
“Restructuring and reforming APCO is a must. It should be provided `500 crore revolving fund. We demand instead of the proposed handloom welfare board, Chenetha Commission with an annual budget of `2,000 crore should be set up,” he adds.

