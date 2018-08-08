Andhra Pradesh: Medico who complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan of sexual abuse ends life

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Medical College post-graduate student of paediatrics, Dr Bellam Shilpa, who had complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan in April alleging that she was being sexually harassed by faculty members, committed suicide in the early hours of Tuesday by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her flat in Pileru.

In a series of rapid developments following Shilpa’s death, Director General of Police R P Thakur ordered a CID probe to ascertain the reasons that led to the extreme step, while Director of Medical Education Dr K Babji issued orders placing Dr Ravi Kumar, MD , Pediatrics, SVMC, whom the student named as one of her harassers, under suspension.

Soon after news of Shilpa’s suicide broke, several students, house surgeons and resident doctors agitated condemning the college authorities’ ‘failure’ to serve justice to Shilpa.

According to Pileru Police, Shilpa, who had taken supplementary exams in the last week of July, failed by eight marks in the theory exams. She opted for ‘re-correction’ in the first week of August and, on Monday, received news from the college that she did not clear the exam. After a long-drawn struggle with college authorities, her bright future ended in her tragic death. She had first complained to the college authorities about sexual harassment by her faculty members in May. When her cries fell on deaf ears, Shilpa reportedly discussed her predicament with her husband doctor Rupesh Kumar Reddy and decided to write a letter to the Governor.

Following directions from Raj Bhavan, NTR University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor constituted a committee under the chairmanship of principal Dr Ramanaiah. The members of the committee were hospital superintendent Dr Sidhanayak, senior professor Dr Jaya Bhaskar, professor Dr Jamuna and professor Dr Revathi. Dr Ramanaiah and the panel members said in their report that the PG medical student refused to explain her difficulties or complain against anyone. She told police officials that she had no complaint against anyone.

“She told the police that she only wanted to focus on her practical exams,” Dr Ramanaiah said. Shilpa named Dr Kireeti, Dr Ravi Kumar and Dr Sasikumar as the faculty members who were harassing her. The three professors of paediatric department, at that time dismissed the allegation and said Shilpa was doing this out of stress. “She has made baseless allegations out of fear of failing exams. We will not resort to such heinous acts. We too have grown up children. Even in her letter to the Governor, she said she feared failing in the exam,” Dr Ravi Kumar said.

However, students demanded an inquiry by a disinterested body. Following this, the district collector constituted a committee comprising SP, Tirupati RDO and others. Based on the recommendations of the panel, the DME reportedly suspended Dr Ravi Kumar on Tuesday hours after Shilpa ended her life.