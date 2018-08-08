Andhra Pradesh: TDP not to have truck with any party in 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling Telugu Desam is not looking for an alliance with any party as of now for the 2019 elections and is confident that it will retain power in the State on its own going by its track record and good work done by the government under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, which has swelled its vote bank considerably.

This was disclosed by Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu when he was asked whether the party was looking forward to having a tie-up with Jana Sena as there were reports that Pawan Kalyan was inclined towards an alliance.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Vijayawada Press Club on Tuesday, he said the TDP government in the last four years has done much for the welfare of all sections of the society.

“In 2014, when the State was left in doldrums after bifurcation with no capital city, no industries and no employment opportunities, people reposed faith in Naidu. Not disappointing them, our leader has done everything for the development of the State. Today, there is no need for people to run from pillar to post with regard to any welfare programme, as everything is being done even before the need is expressed,” he said.

Stating that the farm loan waiver, pensions and other welfare schemes are being implemented in an apolitical and transparent manner, the minister said such an attitude of the government has only increased the trust of people on the TDP and expanded its vote-base.

On the occasion, he explained how the government is making efforts to make the State drought-proof by taking up various irrigation projects and interlinking rivers.

He said no one had expected that Kia Motors car manufacturing unit would come up in Anantapur district and the reason, the Kia Motors chief gave was that he trusted Naidu’s efficiency, hence such a large investment.

“Under the TDP government, Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive time has become number one in ease of doing business,” he pointed out.

The minister dismissed several allegations being levelled by various political parties against the TDP and both the BJP and YSR Congress are singing the same tune, evident from various press statements of those two parties.

Expressing concern over the unrestrained and vulgar manner in which comments were being posted on social media, he called for self-restraint and responsible journalism.

Kalava, who served in the past as a journalist, said that he is aware of the problems of journalists and will do all he can for their welfare. On the occasion, he clarified doubts regarding the housing scheme for journalists in the State.