Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao: Fulfil bifurcation promises of former PM

He said there is no need for people of AP to get depressed over the State not getting Special Category Status.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Participating in the protest organised by NSUI in New Delhi on Tuesday, Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao demanded the Central Government to implement the promises made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the time of State bifurcation and provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

He said there is no need for people of AP to get depressed over the State not getting Special Category Status. “Congress will come back to power at the Centre in next elections and give SCS to AP. There is no need for people to take any extreme step for SCS,” he said.

The protest near Jantar Mantar on the Parliament Street was led by NSUI AP president Bhagat. Along with KVP, JD Seelam, Youth Congress national vice-president Srinivas and others participated.

Bhagat alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the TDP regime in the State cheated the people of AP by not implementing the AP Reorganisation Act. “If the NDA regime fails to implement the AP Reorganisation Act in toto, when our Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he will ensure that all the bifurcation promises are implemented,” he said.

