Polavaram: Design changes submitted in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pending designs related to various components of the Polavaram project were discussed at the Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) held in New Delhi on Tuesday. It is learnt that the officials from the State submitted details pertaining to the change in the design parameters of the national project.

“The change in the designs pertaining to the left and right canals were discussed during the meeting. The panel sought detailed explanation on why the parameters changed from earlier design,” a senior official from the State explained. It may be recalled that only 14 of the 45 designs pertaining to various components of the project have been approved by the Central Water Commission. Of the pending, 22 designs are being examined by the CWC.

Meanwhile, the officials also said that the details regarding the cost escalation in land acquisition and the extent of the land were submitted in the format sought by the CWC. “We have made a few additions and deletions to the report we prepared so as to match the requirement of the CWC. If there are any more details sought, we will incorporate them. The process is in the last leg,” the official observed.

It may be recalled that six teams have been staying in the national capital to clarify the queries raised by the CWC pertaining to the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram project.

AP adjudged best in water conservation

The Water Resources Department of AP has been adjudged the best for its water conservation techniques. Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the department won a platinum award in the Global Water Conservation Awards given by the Energy and Environment Foundation. “Last year, Tata Steel bagged the award. Several companies competed for the coveted award this year, but we were chosen for innovation in water technology,” he added.