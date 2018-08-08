Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prove charges, says Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-President C Kutumba Rao

Stating that accounts relating to courts were also in the form of PD accounts, he said that GVL by his remarks cast aspersions on courts and judges.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao was making baseless allegations, AP Planning Board Vice-President C Kutumba Rao dared the former to get investigation done by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or any agency into the PD accounts. “If you prove our calculations wrong, we will invite an inquiry and are ready to go to jail,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Kutumba Rao also wanted the BJP leaders to prove that they had not committed any irregularities in the Rafael fighter jet deal. Opposition parties are alleging Rs 30,000 scam in the deal.

He further said that GVL betrayed ignorance of public finance and PD accounts and advised BJP leader to study issues before making statements.

Describing GVL as Global Virus Liar, he observed that leaders of the saffron party were making baseless allegation to obstruct flow of investments into the State by creating doubts that investments would not be safe in AP. 

