TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh protest GVL’s presence at meet on rail zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MPs and public representatives of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh staged a demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday protesting Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s silence on giving a definite assurance on creating railway zone at Visakhapatnam in a time-bound manner. The TDP leaders also found fault with the Railway Minister over involving BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the meeting held earlier on the issue.

They argued that since GVL was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh his presence at the meetings on the matter concerning Andhra Pradesh was inappropriate.

It is learnt that when the TDP leaders sought a definite assurance from Goyal, he replied that the task of working on the issue and a decision would be taken in due course of time.

Intervening at this stage, GVL reportedly remarked that there was a provision in the AP Reorganisation Act to fulfil the assurances within a period of 10 years. Against this backdrop, the TDP leaders picked up an argument with GVL and objected to his presence at the meeting. Resenting the presence of GVL at the meeting and the Railway Minister’s refusal to give any assurance on setting up a railway zone in a time-bound manner as sought by them, the TDP leaders staged a protest.

It is learnt that the TDP leaders explained to CM N Chandrababu Naidu in detail the outcome of their meeting with Goyal and the CM reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction over the ‘negligent’ attitude of the Centre towards AP. “We should not take the issue easy and should continue our fight,” he told his party leaders.