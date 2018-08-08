Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD not to close Alipiri toll gate during Maha Samprokshanam from Aug 11 to 16

After the announcement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the TTD to reconsider its decision and make alternative arrangements to send devotees for darshan.

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a ‘U-turn’ again on devotees’ entry into Tirumala temple during ‘Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam’ from August 11 to 16. Earlier, the TTD announced to close Alipiri toll gate due to non-availability of time to send devotees for darshan during the temple ritual.

After the announcement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the TTD to reconsider its decision and make alternative arrangements to send devotees for darshan. The State government clearly instructed the TTD not to close Alipiri toll gate and allow as many pilgrims as possible during the temple ritual though it may be difficult.

After that, the TTD conducted several review meetings and held discussions with various departments. Though it is a Mandala Pooja or Mandala Krathuvu (41-days) for  comprehensive renovation of the temple from top to bottom, works of sub-temples and that of sanctum sanctorum, have been separated. Sanctum sanctorum works are scheduled to be taken up from August 11 to 16.

On Tuesday, the TTD conducted the final round of review meeting with the jewellery section, temple authorities, Arjitham office, Reception, Vaikuntham Queue Complex and Engineering Department, along with Pradhana Archakas, led by Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the JEO said on the first day there will be scope to allow a maximum of 50,000 pilgrims for darshan and on August 12 below 35,000 pilgrims. On August 13, below 28,000 pilgrims will be allowed and very few pilgrims will be permitted on August 14. On August 15, if time permits, below 18,000 pilgrims will be allowed, the JEO said.

He appealed to devotees to cooperate with the TTD in this regard. Generally, about 75,000 devotees visit Tirumala shrine a day for darshan. Chaturveda Parayanam will be held at the first Prakaram and Prabandham Parayanam at the second Prakaram during Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam, the JEO added.

