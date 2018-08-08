Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two fire accidents in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, 11 shops gutted

In two separate fire accidents in Guntur district on Tuesday, as many as 11 shops were gutted. The mishaps occurred in Chilakaluripet and Pedanandipadu areas.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

A shop that was destroyed in the fire accident in Chilakaluripet | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In two separate fire accidents in Guntur district on Tuesday, as many as 11 shops were gutted. The mishaps occurred in Chilakaluripet and Pedanandipadu areas.

In one of the incidents, shops selling old wooden items, near Chakali colony of Chilakaluripet, caught fire on the wee hours and short circuit is said to be the reason. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and two more joined the fleet later to douse the fire. The shops belonged to Manukonda Sambi Reddy, Nallamala Jeeva Ratnam, Sk Sharif, Sk Md Abdul, Sk Noor Abdul Ravoof and Manukonda Siva Reddy among others.

The owners claimed they suffered heavy losses due to the fire mishap, said Tahsildar P Ch Venkaiah. Chilakaluripet MLA P Pulla Rao reached the spot and donated `50,000 to each proprietor. He also assured them of further help from the government.

The second fire accident took place at SNC Bio Bricades company in Varagani of Pedanandipadu mandal. Fire official V Srinavasa Reddy rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Meanwhile, DSP D Gangadharam said the agricultural waste kept on the premises caught fire, which later spread to the entire establishment.

None hurt
The reason for the fire accident at Chilakaluripet is said to be short circuit. Agricultural waste kept on the premises of SNC Bio Bricades firm caught fire first and it later spread to the entire establishment. Luckily, no one was hurt in the two incidents

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema