Two fire accidents in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, 11 shops gutted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In two separate fire accidents in Guntur district on Tuesday, as many as 11 shops were gutted. The mishaps occurred in Chilakaluripet and Pedanandipadu areas.

In one of the incidents, shops selling old wooden items, near Chakali colony of Chilakaluripet, caught fire on the wee hours and short circuit is said to be the reason. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and two more joined the fleet later to douse the fire. The shops belonged to Manukonda Sambi Reddy, Nallamala Jeeva Ratnam, Sk Sharif, Sk Md Abdul, Sk Noor Abdul Ravoof and Manukonda Siva Reddy among others.

The owners claimed they suffered heavy losses due to the fire mishap, said Tahsildar P Ch Venkaiah. Chilakaluripet MLA P Pulla Rao reached the spot and donated `50,000 to each proprietor. He also assured them of further help from the government.

The second fire accident took place at SNC Bio Bricades company in Varagani of Pedanandipadu mandal. Fire official V Srinavasa Reddy rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Meanwhile, DSP D Gangadharam said the agricultural waste kept on the premises caught fire, which later spread to the entire establishment.

None hurt

The reason for the fire accident at Chilakaluripet is said to be short circuit. Agricultural waste kept on the premises of SNC Bio Bricades firm caught fire first and it later spread to the entire establishment. Luckily, no one was hurt in the two incidents