Andhra Pradesh: 3-year-old girl drowns in drain

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A three-year-old girl drowned in a drain in Peekalavagu under the Nagarampalem police station limits in Guntur city on Wednesday, said Nagarampalem CI Y Sridhar Reddy.

Locals fished out her body from the drain and informed the police about the incident. Her father, Bhavani, a daily wage labourer, lodged a complaint saying that she had gone out along with her relatives to buy chocolates. Her relatives did not notice when she went missing and later found her body in the drain. The girl body was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for postmortem and police is conducting an inquiry into the case.