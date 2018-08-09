Andhra Pradesh: ‘Adivasi Day’ today, but no end in sight for the struggles of tribals

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While the State government claims it has done a lot for the welfare of tribals and is all set to celebrate ‘Aadivasi Day’ as State festival on Thursday, these people in the Visakhapatnam Agency lead a miserable life without basic facilities like roads, medicare, drinking water and housing. They trek miles in treacherous terrains and cross streams to reach hospitals in medical emergencies.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Paderu on Thursday to attend the ‘Aadivasi Day’. Ironically, on the eve of this important occasion, tribals in surrounding mandals remained cut off from outside world due to overflowing streams for the last two days.

With rains lashing the Agency areas in the last couple of days, many streams were flooded. Several streams in Munchingput, Sileru, GK Veedhi, etc., were overflowing forcing tribals to stay indoors. On Wednesday, a number of tribals in Lakshmipuram, Barada, Bungaputtu, Busiputtu, Rangabayala and other hamlets in Munchingput mandal were cut off from mandal headquarters.

Tribals of Sanghamvalasa risked their lives to cross a rushing stream to reach Lakshmipuram to attend a weekly shandy. Many residents removed their clothes and swam to other side of the stream to reach Lakshmipuram.

Meanwhile, the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit to Paderu mandal to take part in the ‘Aadivasi Day’ celebrations. All necessary steps were taken for smooth conduct of the programme. As part of the Grama Darshini’ programme, Naidu will visit Adarimetta in Chintalaveedhi panchayat to interact with people of 8 villages in the panchayat. The CM will visit Modakondamma temple and then take part in the ‘Aadivasi Day’ celebrations from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.