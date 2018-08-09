Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Adivasi Day’ today, but no end in sight for the struggles of tribals

While the State government claims it has done a lot for the welfare of tribals and is all set to celebrate ‘Aadivasi Day’ as State festival on Thursday, these people in the Visakhapatnam Agency lead a

Published: 09th August 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals swimming across a stream to attend a weekly shandy on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While the State government claims it has done a lot for the welfare of tribals and is all set to celebrate ‘Aadivasi Day’ as State festival on Thursday, these people in the Visakhapatnam Agency lead a miserable life without basic facilities like roads, medicare, drinking water and housing. They trek miles in treacherous terrains and cross streams to reach hospitals in medical emergencies.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Paderu on Thursday to attend the ‘Aadivasi Day’. Ironically, on the eve of this important occasion, tribals in surrounding mandals remained cut off from outside world due to overflowing streams for the last two days.  

With rains lashing the Agency areas in the last couple of days, many streams were flooded. Several streams in Munchingput, Sileru, GK Veedhi, etc., were overflowing forcing tribals to stay indoors. On Wednesday, a number of tribals in Lakshmipuram, Barada, Bungaputtu, Busiputtu, Rangabayala and other hamlets in Munchingput mandal were cut off from mandal headquarters.

Tribals of Sanghamvalasa risked their lives to cross a rushing stream to reach Lakshmipuram to attend a weekly shandy. Many residents removed their clothes and swam to other side of the stream to reach Lakshmipuram.

Meanwhile, the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit to Paderu mandal to take part in the ‘Aadivasi Day’ celebrations. All necessary steps were taken for smooth conduct of the programme. As part of the Grama Darshini’ programme, Naidu will visit Adarimetta in Chintalaveedhi panchayat to interact with people of 8 villages in the panchayat. The CM will visit Modakondamma temple and then take part in the ‘Aadivasi Day’ celebrations from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadivasi Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects