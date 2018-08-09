Check post raided; MVI arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a raid conducted by ACB sleuths at the check post near Pondugala village of Dachepalli on Wednesday, Rs 72,030 of unaccounted money was recovered.

Anti-Corruption Bureau DSP Ch Devanand Santo said many had complained that check post employees were collecting unauthorised money from motorists for issuing them the entry transit passes.

“We found Rs 72,030 unaccounted money and have arrested motor-vehicle inspector (MVI) J Anil Kumar on corruption charges,” he said.

He adding that four more were taken into custody for further inquiry. The sleuths also found bills of transit passes worth `3 lakh at the check post.