Every village should be developed into a tourist hub: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has asked the officials to prepare a vision document for 2019-2024 for development of the State. Inaugurating the Grama Darshini workshop at Mangalagiri in Guntur on Wednesday, he urged all the officials, from village-level to IAS cadre, to participate in it without fail.

Naidu directed all nodal officers of the mass interaction programme to resolve public issues in the next six months. Stating that the TDP government has completed 1,500 days after the State bifurcation, he advised the officials to utilise the Grama Darshini programme for development in villages as people could easily register their grievances through the programme and asked them to raise satisfaction-level among the denizens.

“Every village should be developed into a tourist destination; by improving infrastructure, tourism in villages should be greatly encouraged,” he said.Naidu added Rs 12,184 crore was spent under the NREGA scheme for infrastructure improvement in rural areas. CC roads were laid at a stretch of 18,857 km at a cost of Rs 4,450 crore, 6.57 lakh farm ponds were developed at a cost of Rs 1,547 crores and 2,790 gram panchayat buildings were constructed at Rs 182 crore, he said.

CM Naidu said the government has successfully implemented various welfare schemes despite issues arising due to State bifurcation and that Andhra Pradesh has constantly achieved 10.5 per cent growth rate for the last four years.

The per capita income has also increased by Rs 50,000.Initiatives have been taken to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture destination, along with steps to increase supply of water in order to raise ground-water level in the region, he said. The State has achieved 11 per cent growth in agriculture sector, which is way ahead of the 2.2 percent growth in national-level, he added.

The chief minister said construction of 5.91 lakh houses was completed in rural areas at a cost of Rs 6,221 crores. Andhra Pradesh should be developed as a happy and healthy state, he reiterated. Naidu also praised efforts of the rural youths, who made a video presentation of development in their village by video graphing through drones.

Electric vehicles launched

CM Chandrababu Naidu said the government is taking measures for promotion of electric vehicles in the State and has come up with a special policy for it. On Wednesday, he launched electric vehicles of Mahindra Electric and others in Guntur district.