Free medical camp in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Katuri Medical College and Hospital organized a free health check-up camp in the NTR Mirchi Yard of Guntur on Wednesday. Minister for civil supplies, P Prathipati Pulla Rao, inaugurated the health camp and specialists from 15 departments including cardiology, urology, neurology, ophthalmology and other department doctors participated in the camp.

In a first of its kind experiment, thousands of people working at the market yard, which is considered Asia’s largest chilly market, can avail the benefit of free health check-up camps on every first and fourth Wednesday of the month.

Minister Pulla Rao asked the people of the market yard to avail the opportunity for their benefit and said the government was already conducting health camps in 13 other districts of AP for the benefit of the farmers. He said the government started Anna Canteens to provide meals for Rs 5, and constructed houses under NTR housing scheme. It was further helping the workers through Chadranna insurance scheme in AP. He said the government will provide medical facilities for needy people through NTR Trust so the people avail the opportunity of this camp. He also said the government was aiming to provide corporate medical services to needy people in the society and that is why chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was disbursing the funds through CM relief fund.