Massive police crackdown in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh

In the wake of a blast at a quarry in Hatti Belagal of  Aluru mandal in which 11 people were killed, Kurnool police, led by SP Gopinath Jatti, conducted massive cordon and search operations in various

Published: 09th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

A cordon and search operation being conducted at Yerragudi in Kurnool district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of a blast at a quarry in Hatti Belagal of  Aluru mandal in which 11 people were killed, Kurnool police, led by SP Gopinath Jatti, conducted massive cordon and search operations in various parts of the district from the early hours of Wednesday.

Two DSPs, 13 CIs, 40 SIs, 300 police constables, five special party teams and two bomb disposable squads participated in the cordon and search operations. Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa who inspected the blast site, said eight boxes of gelatin sticks, each containing 10 kg of explosives, were illegally stored in the quarry at the time of the explosion. Hence, the police conducted the cordon and search operations at various places in the district.

Houses, business establishments and sensitive areas were searched as part of the operations.
The SP appealed to people to pass on information to police about any illegal activity taking place in their areas and also about the movement of suspicious persons to make Kurnool a crime-free district. The SP directed the police to register bind over cases if strangers were found loitering in the restricted zones.

Seized items

About 25 kg of gunpowder and 25 metres of blasting wire were seized from the house of B Subbanna at Yerragudi village in Banaganapalle mandal during the operation. Subbanna was taken into custody. The police also seized  23 bikes at Sharin Nagar in Kurnool city and six bikes at Bharath Nagar in Adoni, which did not have RC book and other documents, the police said.

Hatti Belagal

