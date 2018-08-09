Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medico’s suicide: Axe falls on college principal, two professors in Andhra Pradesh

The two along with their colleague Dr Ravi Kumar were named by the victim in her complaint to the Governor.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students wait outside the room where the panel is holding enquiry into the suicide of Shilpa | madhav k

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The day after  PG medical student Dr Shilpa committed suicide, the committee headed by Director of Medical Education K Babji visited Sri Venkateswara Medical College here and conducted an enquiry with students. The panel decided to transfer Dr Kireety and Dr Sasikumar of Paediatrics Department to Nellore.

The two along with their colleague Dr Ravi Kumar were named by the victim in her complaint to the Governor.  The committee also decided to replace college principal Dr N Ramanaiah with Dr Ravi Prabhu and extend the suspension of Dr Ravi Kumar till the completion of the enquiry.
The committee members included Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintend P Chandra Sekhar and HoD, Cardiology, Kurnool Medical College Dr T Jamauana.

Several students confronted the committee and expressed the view that had the DME acted earlier on the report submitted by the committee headed by the college principal, Shilpa would have been alive today.

