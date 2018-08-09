Mother milk banks need of the hour at government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh: Doctors

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For every 1,000 births, 12-13 infant deaths reported in Visakhapatnam district. While the infant mortality rate has decreased compared to the last few years, the count of low-weight babies has always been high. Though breastfeeding is common, there are still many abandoned infants and anaemic mothers who cannot feed babies properly. Doctors say there is a need for mother milk banks at government hospitals, which would help babies deprived of mother’s milk.

The mother milk banks are well-established in states like Gujarat and Kerala, but Andhra Pradesh has no such facility. According to reports, in India only 60 per cent of the women breast-feed their babies. In cases of abandoned children, maternal deaths, mothers taking drugs for anti-thyroid contrac-ndicative breast milk, HIV mothers and mothers with acute tuberculosis will have problems regarding breast milk.

According to reports of the Health and Medical department, in Visakhapatam there were 696 infant deaths in 2017-18 and 807 in 2016-17. Though the number has been decreasing every month, still there are 50 infant deaths. In June 2018, there were 60 infant deaths while the figure was 53 in July. Among death of babies in 0-1 age group, many occur due to infections. However, health experts say that infant deaths can be controlled if the baby is fed with breast milk which would check infections and diseases in the first three months.

There are also many low-weight babies who do not get mother’s milk for various reasons. For them, mother’s milk bank is one source of providing nutrition supplements until six months.

Reports say there is an increase in low birth weight babies in the district. A total of 3,901 low birth weight cases were reported in 2017-18 and 1,982 in 2016-17. In May this year, there were 170, 150 in June and 144 in July. Women have anaemic problems after pregnancy. Though majority of the women have anaemia, women with less than 7 grams are high. A total of 2,873 women were declared anaemic since they had less than 7 grams in 2017-18. They were 156 in May, 59 in June and 60 in July.

What is required?

Rs 10-15 lakh investment

Aseptic technique, standard operating procedure

Two staffers (day and night shifts) Storage

Milk can be stored 6-8 hours in open

24 hours in refrigerator

For 3 months under -20 degrees

Mothers with sufficient milk can donate milk twice a day