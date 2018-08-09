NSG holds search op in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Dozens of armed NSG and police personnel were conducting a blanket search operation at two choultries in the temple town of Tirupati late on Wednesday night. Informed sources revealed that the search was undertaken following a tip-off about the possible presence of a ‘wanted suspect’ in the TTD-run choultries.

However, officials remained tight-lipped on the entire operation. Search was still on when reports last came in around 11.45 pm. Tirupati (urban) SP Abhishek Mohanty was leading the teams. Initially, it was thought that it could be a mock drill. Officials neither confirmed nor denied it.